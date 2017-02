Sometime after protesters prompted the cancellation of Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos’ speaking event at UC Berkeley, this happened:

WOAH. Protestors blocked car in Berkeley. Driver ran them over. Sped off. #Milo pic.twitter.com/GeVVphFxjd — Michael Bodley (@michael_bodley) February 2, 2017

San Francisco Chronicle reporter Michael Bodley captured the scene and here’s more on what happened:

Kelsey Walden, a local high schooler, was on top of the car when she was pulled off by other protestors. "I knew he'd pull that shit." — Michael Bodley (@michael_bodley) February 2, 2017

People took off running after the car. Mistakenly surrounded another – wrong place, wrong time – who was assaulted. Driver OK, I think. — Michael Bodley (@michael_bodley) February 2, 2017

They smacked his car with stakes, someone pepper-sprayed him. "It was a WHITE car," someone yells. pic.twitter.com/uLCRP6sOYf — Michael Bodley (@michael_bodley) February 2, 2017

The mayor of Berkeley has asked for the crowds to be peaceful:

Mayor of Berkeley looking for a middle ground that just might not exist pic.twitter.com/voj2ZickLR — Nick Miller (@NickMiller510) February 2, 2017

