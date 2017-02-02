EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

‘Cash Me Outside’ Teen To Return To Dr. Phil Next Week

February 2, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: Dr. Phil

Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli became one of January’s biggest memes after her 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil went viral.

Here’s the segment with the then 13-year old you’ve likely seen in some form by now.

A promo released today by Dr. Phil says Bregoli will return to the stage next week:

Remixes of the initial appearance have been prevalent over the past few weeks:

Even churches got into the mix:

In what has to be one of the most anticipated Dr. Phil segments ever, we’ll see if the teen provides anymore viral moments during her appearance next week.

 

