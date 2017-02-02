‘Cash Me Outside’ Teen To Return To Dr. Phil Next Week

Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli became one of January’s biggest memes after her 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil went viral.

Here’s the segment with the then 13-year old you’ve likely seen in some form by now.

A promo released today by Dr. Phil says Bregoli will return to the stage next week:

Remixes of the initial appearance have been prevalent over the past few weeks:

Even churches got into the mix:

church signs are getting out of hand 😂 "cash God inside, howbow dah?" pic.twitter.com/Bku138XFCu — ㅤㅤㅤ (@whataboutdj) January 26, 2017

In what has to be one of the most anticipated Dr. Phil segments ever, we’ll see if the teen provides anymore viral moments during her appearance next week.