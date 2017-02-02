Could California Become It’s Own Country? KKL Talks To One Of The Minds Behind #Calexit

In the 2016 presidential election, Californians overwhelmingly voted for Hillary Clinton. Vote totals show the democratic nominee nearly doubled President Donald Trump’s in the state. It’s no surprise then that many people in California are dismayed that Trump went on to win the position. In fact, things have gotten so bad that a plan for California to secede from the USA and become it’s own nation has started to gain momentum. The movement is being called Calexit and 1 in 3 Californians no support the idea.

Sam Brody is one of the men leading the Calexit charge. He works for a group called the California Freedom Coalition, an organization tasked with getting over 580,000 signatures on the proposed Calexit initiative. Doing so would pave the road for a statewide election on whether or not to proceed with secession.

Brody called Kevin Klein Live this morning to talk all things Calexit. What is the likelihood of this actually happening? What would our currency be? Who would be in charge? Would any of this affect the price of avocados? Listen to the interview to answer these question and more.

