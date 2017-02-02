Dave Grohl & Josh Homme In The Studio Together

Dave Grohl, Josh Homme, & Jesse Hughes (Eagles of Death Metal) were photographed in the studio together today and now we get to speculate what it is they’re working on.

Could it be Dave drumming on the new Queens of the Stone Age album? Is it some sort of Them Crooked Vultures thing? Are they just chilling together like friends do?

We NEED TO KNOW.

Grohl did provide the drums on Queens of the Stone Age 2002 album “Songs For The Deaf,” which was great. We’ll take any collab between the two, honestly.