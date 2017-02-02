EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Dave Grohl & Josh Homme In The Studio Together

February 2, 2017 9:16 PM
Filed Under: Dave Grohl, Josh Homme

Dave Grohl, Josh Homme, & Jesse Hughes (Eagles of Death Metal) were photographed in the studio together today and now we get to speculate what it is they’re working on.

🙏👏🙌 @fatherbadass #davegrohl #joshhomme #jessehughes

A photo posted by 👽🇳🇿🙄 (@grohlingstone) on

Could it be Dave drumming on the new Queens of the Stone Age album? Is it some sort of Them Crooked Vultures thing? Are they just chilling together like friends do?

We NEED TO KNOW.

Grohl did provide the drums on Queens of the Stone Age 2002 album “Songs For The Deaf,” which was great. We’ll take any collab between the two, honestly.

