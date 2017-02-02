Denis Leary Agrees That He Does Look Like Kellyanne Conway

Social media has exploded with the side by side comparison of the Counselor to the President and the veteran comic actor.

After many posts, Leary jumped into the fray.

The Leary tweeted in response: “And I better win a f***ing Oscar for this role:”

It was actually not the first time Leary had mentioned the likeness. Back in November, he called dibs on the role in the future biopic.

When they make the President Trump biopic, I'm calling the Kellyanne Conway role #ThinkISmellMyEmmy pic.twitter.com/fkz2oeKB5V — Denis Leary (@denisleary) November 28, 2016



Judge for yourself below …





Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.