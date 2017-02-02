‘Han Solo’ Film Has Started Shooting

Co-director Chris Miller went to Twitter to announce the beginning of shooting for the stand-alone Han Solo film.

Han

First

Shot pic.twitter.com/KReR6rgKFT — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) January 30, 2017

Bad “Han Shot First” pun aside, the film’s working title is Star Wars: Red Cup referring to the ubiquitous red solo cup from every college kegger and beer pong table.

The film stars Alden Ehrenreich (young Han Solo), Donald Glover (Lando Calrissian), Emilia Clarke, and Woody Harrelson as Han’s mentor and is set to drop on May 25, 2018.

