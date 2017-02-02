Homeless Food Critic Reviews the New S’Mores Girl Scout Cookies

Whenever a new food craze hits the market, critics and bloggers rush to be the first person to give it a review. Often times, these people are well-paid blowhards who don’t truly appreciate the free food they receive.

With that in mind, Kevin Klein Live created Eating With The Hungry. The concept is simple – they take the latest food trend to the streets and get a genuine review from one of San Francisco’s homeless population. Items reviewed so far include new flavors of Lays potato chips, bacon wrapped pizza, and Taco Bell’s Captain Crunch balls (to name a few).

In the latest edition, KKL traffic guy Useless Weirdo brought the new s’mores flavored Girl Scout cookie to a homeless man named Maurice. What did the taste test reveal? Click below to hear his review for yourself:

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes