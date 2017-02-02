Japan Beer Fest Hits Oakland Next Weekend

The countdown to SF Beer Week is getting real. It kicks off on Friday night February 10th & continues through Sunday the 19th. During that time there’s an overwhelming amount of Bay Area events beer fans need to hit up.

One of those events happens in Oakland on Sunday afternoon February 12th. The 4th annual Japan Beer Fest features over 25 Japanese beers + Japanese fried chicken from Aburaya.

Fried chicken burrito is back! 3 pc. chicken with slaw, seaweed, BBQ sauce, avocado, and rice in a whole wheat tortilla. Lunch only! At the Hatch 11-230 Tuesday through Friday. A photo posted by ABURAYA Japanese Fried Chicken (@aburayaoakland) on Jul 12, 2016 at 11:32am PDT

RSVP on facebook here. Here’s further info:

Join us at The Trappist for the Fourth Annual Japan Beer Fest on Sunday, February 12, from noon–4 p.m. This day-long drinking festival dedicated to the wonderful world of Japanese craft beers is the perfect pre-Valentine’s Day event to take your current honey – or perhaps, meet your new honey. This year, we will have more than 25 Japanese craft beers to quench your thirst, including Baird Brewing, Coedo Brewery, and Shiga Kogen Beer on tap! Plus, we’ll have Beer Slushies! What is a Beer Slushie, you ask? Essentially, it’s a frozen “head” of foam that floats atop the beer, like a soft serve topper.

The event is free and the list of available beers can be found here.