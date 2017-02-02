EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Japan Beer Fest Hits Oakland Next Weekend

February 2, 2017 2:00 PM
Filed Under: beer fest, JAPAN

The countdown to SF Beer Week is getting real. It kicks off on Friday night February 10th & continues through Sunday the 19th. During that time there’s an overwhelming amount of Bay Area events beer fans need to hit up.

Tokyo, JAPAN: Products of Japan's beer giant Kirin Brewery and winery Mercian are displayed in Tokyo as the both companies announced Kirin offered to take a majority stake in Mercian at a press conference 16 November 2006. Kirin will aim to acquire a 50.12 percent stake in Mercian by offering 370 yen (3.16 USD) per share. The total cost of the 32-day tender offer is estimated at 24.79 billion yen (211 million USD). AFP PHOTO / Yoshikazu TSUNO (Photo credit should read YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images)

Tokyo, JAPAN: Products of Japan’s beer giant Kirin Brewery and winery Mercian are displayed in Tokyo as the both companies announced Kirin offered to take a majority stake in Mercian at a press conference 16 November 2006. Kirin will aim to acquire a 50.12 percent stake in Mercian by offering 370 yen (3.16 USD) per share. The total cost of the 32-day tender offer is estimated at 24.79 billion yen (211 million USD). AFP PHOTO / Yoshikazu TSUNO (Photo credit should read YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images)

One of those events happens in Oakland on Sunday afternoon February 12th. The 4th annual Japan Beer Fest features over 25 Japanese beers + Japanese fried chicken from Aburaya.

RSVP on facebook here. Here’s further info:

Join us at The Trappist for the Fourth Annual Japan Beer Fest on Sunday, February 12, from noon–4 p.m. This day-long drinking festival dedicated to the wonderful world of Japanese craft beers is the perfect pre-Valentine’s Day event to take your current honey – or perhaps, meet your new honey.

This year, we will have more than 25 Japanese craft beers to quench your thirst, including Baird Brewing, Coedo Brewery, and Shiga Kogen Beer on tap! Plus, we’ll have Beer Slushies! What is a Beer Slushie, you ask? Essentially, it’s a frozen “head” of foam that floats atop the beer, like a soft serve topper.

The event is free and the list of available beers can be found here.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live