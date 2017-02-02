Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 02.02.17

Double Trouble Thursday returns to Kevin Klein Live, where the podcast is double the length of a usual Half-Off Podcast. With that time advantage, that means you’ll be able to hear every single piece of advice Kevin offered in regards to betting on Super Bowl LI this weekend. Now Kevin isn’t so interested in the game as much as the side bets, such as how many times Tom Brady’s wife Giselle will be on screen and who will be thanked first by the winner of the MVP trophy. But as Ally has been trying to learn how to bet, she still has issues with the terms, such as what it means to bet on “the field”. To her surprise, that is not literal.

Plus, the rise of coffee shops has led to some trying to branch out by pairing coffee with a unique twist, such as having board games at use or a coffee shop that also doubles as a laundromat. Kevin Klein Live saw that the number of coffee shops like this blew them away, so the show decided to quiz listeners to see if they could recognize these double service shops in a new game of Coffee Con-Fusion. Play along and see whether or not you know what Mojo Cafe is a place for, aside from coffee.

Also on today’s podcast:

Chatting with one of the folks pushing for the Calexit

The birth of a podcast with Useless Weirdo and Twinkie

Ridiculousness of cats being added to the Westminster Dog Show

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes