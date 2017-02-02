EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

New Dating App Matches People By What They Hate

February 2, 2017 3:16 PM
Filed Under: apps, dating

Hater brings people together by their mutual dislikes of everything from activities to Donald Trump and Justin Bieber.

The app was originally conceived of as an idea for a comedy sketch by Hater CEO Brendan Alper.

“The more I thought about it, the more I thought ‘Hey even though this was a funny idea, it actually makes a lot of sense,’” Alper told the Cut.

Like many apps, it is based on a swipe preference but with a twist. You swipe down for hate, up for love, right for like, and left for dislike or you can have no opinion on the question. And don’t fret the over 2,000 topics are carefully vetted as to not include “bigotry or hate speech or discrimination.”

You can try and find love through hate when the app launches publicly on February 8. www.haterdater.com

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

