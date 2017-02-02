Round Trips From The Bay Area To London Are Cheap Right Now

Several airlines are currently offering round trips from the Bay Area to London for less than $500.

Whether you need to go from San Jose, Oakland, or SFO you have the options on British Airways, Norwegian, Virgin Atlantic, & United.

In these heady days, we now have up to NINE roundtrips every day between the Bay Area and London (Gatwick and Heathrow). One at San Jose SJC (British Airways)

Two at Oakland OAK (British Airways and Norwegian)

Six at San Francisco SFO (British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, United) With competition like that, I bet we’ll see cheap fares for at least the rest of this year. What is great about these deals is that they are currently available all the way through mid-May – Travel Skills

To see the roundtrip rates you can currently get from the Bay Area to London, which are currently as low as $457, visit Travel Skills.