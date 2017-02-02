EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Round Trips From The Bay Area To London Are Cheap Right Now

February 2, 2017 7:14 PM
Filed Under: london, San Francisco

Several airlines are currently offering round trips from the Bay Area to London for less than $500.

Whether you need to go from San Jose, Oakland, or SFO you have the options on British Airways, Norwegian, Virgin Atlantic, & United.

A British Airways passenger plane comes in to land at Gatwick Airport on March 19, 2009. British competition authorities on Thursday ordered Spanish-owned airports operator BAA to sell London's Gatwick and Stansted airports, as well as Edinburgh or Glasgow, within the next two years. The Competition Commission (CC) said in a landmark ruling that BAA, which is owned by Spanish construction group Ferrovial, must sell three of its seven air hubs in Britain to prevent the operator having a dominant market position. AFP PHOTO / Adrian Dennis (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

A British Airways passenger plane comes in to land at Gatwick Airport on March 19, 2009. British competition authorities on Thursday ordered Spanish-owned airports operator BAA to sell London’s Gatwick and Stansted airports, as well as Edinburgh or Glasgow, within the next two years. The Competition Commission (CC) said in a landmark ruling that BAA, which is owned by Spanish construction group Ferrovial, must sell three of its seven air hubs in Britain to prevent the operator having a dominant market position. AFP PHOTO / Adrian Dennis (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

In these heady days, we now have up to NINE roundtrips every day between the Bay Area and London (Gatwick and Heathrow).

  • One at San Jose SJC (British Airways)
  • Two at Oakland OAK (British Airways and Norwegian)
  • Six at San Francisco SFO (British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, United)

With competition like that, I bet we’ll see cheap fares for at least the rest of this year.

What is great about these deals is that they are currently available all the way through mid-May – Travel Skills

To see the roundtrip rates you can currently get from the Bay Area to London, which are currently as low as $457, visit Travel Skills.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live