Round Trips From The Bay Area To London Are Cheap Right Now

Several airlines are currently offering round trips from the Bay Area to London for less than $500.
Whether you need to go from San Jose, Oakland, or SFO you have the options on British Airways, Norwegian, Virgin Atlantic, & United.
In these heady days, we now have up to NINE roundtrips every day between the Bay Area and London (Gatwick and Heathrow).
- One at San Jose SJC (British Airways)
- Two at Oakland OAK (British Airways and Norwegian)
- Six at San Francisco SFO (British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, United)
With competition like that, I bet we’ll see cheap fares for at least the rest of this year.
What is great about these deals is that they are currently available all the way through mid-May – Travel Skills
To see the roundtrip rates you can currently get from the Bay Area to London, which are currently as low as $457, visit Travel Skills.