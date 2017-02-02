Syfy Announces ‘Sharknado 5’ With Ian Ziering and Tara Reid

Ian Ziering and Tara Reid will reprise their roles as shark-fighting heroes Fin Shepard and April Wexler in the upcoming Sharknado 5. The film will also mark the return of Cassie Scerbo as Nova, “a bartender turned badass Sharknado fighter.”

According to Syfy and The Asylum, the fifth installment in the Sharknado series will see the shark-infested storm phenomenon truly go worldwide.

“Now, in SHARKNADO 5, with much of North America lying in ruins, the rest of the world braces for the inevitable – a global sharknado.” Syfy revealed in a press release, “Fin Shepard and his family must put a stop to this disaster before Earth is completely obliterated.”

Once again no one is safe from the sharks … or the bad acting.

No premiere date or final title has been released.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.