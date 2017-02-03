Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 02.03.17

Kevin Klein Live had a story ripe for analysis in the newest Is It Creepy, where the walls of a trucker bathroom was found to have holes drilled into it. Kevin and Ally don’t believe in rushing to judge right away, so they had listeners give their two cents on how the story was in fact creepy or not at all. It seemed a good chunk of listeners found nothing wrong with the holes, as listeners found plenty of ways to justify those holes, from bad smell ventilation to it being an easy way for truck owners to keep an eye on their trucks while pooping, so go figure.

Also, the show listened to a local news show that tried to break down “secret emoji codes” as only middle aged out of touch adults can. Where else would you find someone trying to convince other adults that someone sending a frog face emoji was actually code for calling someone ugly. It was ripe for ridicule and Kevin and Ally did their duty well. The leaps in logic are bounds taken that were greater than any leap Superman could ever pull off.

Also on today’s podcast:

Comparing the way Ally and CNN’s Jeanne Moos say the word “hole”

Looking at a dating app that pairs couples based on what things they hate

Kevin gives notes on Useless Weirdo & Twinkie’s first podcast episode

And more!

