After a sold out show at Bill Graham Civic, Kings of Leon are headed back to the bay area and playing Shoreline Amphitheatre with Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats!

Starting at 6pm on Friday, listen all weekend long and when you hear Kings of Leon be caller #20 at 1-800-696-1053 to score a pair of tickets!

Tickets on sale Saturday at 10am at livenation.com.