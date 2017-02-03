EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

New App Pays You To Report Cars That Are Parked Illegally

February 3, 2017 3:37 PM
Filed Under: i-ticket

It’s called i-ticket & it was created by a private parking firm in the UK.

UK Car Park Management’s (UK CPM) i-Ticket app, which is available for free on Google Play and the App Store, pays a £10 ($12.48) commission to users who upload a picture of the vehicle and its registration number.

The company then uses DVLA data to send a £60 ($75) fine to the vehicle owner, a fee that rises to £100 ($125) if it isn’t paid within two weeks. – The Independent

The app is available for free in Google Play & App Stores, but won’t work here in the States. Some in the UK feel it will cause “total chaos” & “is wrong on so many level,” but advocates say just don’t park illegally.

Here’s how the app describes itself:

“This free app allows you to protect your land and parking spaces,” reads the app’s description. “Using the app you can issue parking tickets to all those vehicles which park on your land (parking spaces) without your permission.” – The Independent

If you’re looking for something similar in America you can give Towit a try.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live