New App Pays You To Report Cars That Are Parked Illegally

It’s called i-ticket & it was created by a private parking firm in the UK.

UK Car Park Management’s (UK CPM) i-Ticket app, which is available for free on Google Play and the App Store, pays a £10 ($12.48) commission to users who upload a picture of the vehicle and its registration number. The company then uses DVLA data to send a £60 ($75) fine to the vehicle owner, a fee that rises to £100 ($125) if it isn’t paid within two weeks. – The Independent

The app is available for free in Google Play & App Stores, but won’t work here in the States. Some in the UK feel it will cause “total chaos” & “is wrong on so many level,” but advocates say just don’t park illegally.

Here’s how the app describes itself:

“This free app allows you to protect your land and parking spaces,” reads the app’s description. “Using the app you can issue parking tickets to all those vehicles which park on your land (parking spaces) without your permission.” – The Independent

If you’re looking for something similar in America you can give Towit a try.