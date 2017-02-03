EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Remembering San Francisco’s Love Fest

February 3, 2017 9:28 AM
One way to tell how long someone has been a resident of San Francisco is to ask them if they remember Love Fest, or “Love Evolution” as it was also known.

Love Fest was a “techno parade” that attracted tens of thousands to the Civic Center plaza in front of San Francisco’s city hall every fall.

It was at its absolute largest in 2009 when over 100,000 people attended the festival.

After 2009’s huge event, the party’s permit was revoked due to safety concerns. If you want to see just how massive “LoveEvolution” had become check out this video from ’09:

The promoters of the event were never able to hold it in downtown SF after 2009. The event was canceled in 2010 and it moved to Oakland Coliseum parking lot for 2011, but didn’t have nearly the same crowd or hype as the SF events.

In its heyday the likes of Deadmau5, Kaskade, Above & Beyond, ATB, Armin Van Buuren, Paul Oakenfold, and many other world renowned DJs played the festival.

If you want to relive the nostalgia check out the videos above, or LoveEvolution’s mostly untouched website. (since 2009).

