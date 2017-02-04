Details On San Francisco Giants Fan Fest 2017

Every February thousands of San Francisco Giants fans return to AT&T Park in anticipation of the upcoming season.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ – MARCH 2: A San Francisco Giants fan looks for an autograph from Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants before a spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Scottsdale Stadium on March 2, 2016 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Getty Images)
Giants Fan Fest marks the first time fans can purchase single game tickets for the upcoming season. It’s also where you can get autographs from players, listen to player & manager Q&A’s, & get to hang out on the field. Gates open at 10AM for the event on Saturday February 11th.
FanFest will be rain, or shine, but the good news that the forecast looks dry for Saturday February 11th.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – APRIL 13: Fans enter the ball park prior to the start of the game between the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants on Opening Day at AT&T Park on April 13, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
For more info head here.