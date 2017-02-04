Details On San Francisco Giants Fan Fest 2017

Every February thousands of San Francisco Giants fans return to AT&T Park in anticipation of the upcoming season.

Giants Fan Fest marks the first time fans can purchase single game tickets for the upcoming season. It’s also where you can get autographs from players, listen to player & manager Q&A’s, & get to hang out on the field. Gates open at 10AM for the event on Saturday February 11th.

FanFest will be rain, or shine, but the good news that the forecast looks dry for Saturday February 11th.

For more info head here.