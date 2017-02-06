EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

“Cash Me Ousside” Teen Punches Passenger; Gets Kicked Off Flight

February 6, 2017 11:59 PM
TMZ is reporting that Danielle Bregoli, the teenage girl known for her “cash me ousside” appearance on Dr. Phil, was placed under a citizen’s arrest before being removed from a Spirit Airlines flight this evening at LAX.

Law enforcement sources tell us Danielle Bregoli and her mom were boarding a Spirit Airlines flight out of LAX Monday evening … when Mom got into a dispute with the other passenger. We’re told Danielle’s mother was struggling to put away her carry-on bag because she’s wearing a walking cast for an injured foot … and the wait wasn’t sitting well with the third party.

Danielle says the other woman put her hands on her mom, and that’s why she had to “cold-cock” the allegedly impatient passenger … according to law enforcement. – TMZ

It’s likely that Bregoli and her mother were leaving southern California after filming a new segment on Dr. Phil, who reported last week that she would be returning to the show.

Hopefully Dr. Phil is getting this girl the help she clearly needs.

