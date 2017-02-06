EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Eggo Responds To ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Teaser

February 6, 2017 12:38 PM
Filed Under: Netflix, Stranger Things

The teaser trailer for season two of Netflix’s acclaimed series “Stranger Things’ debuted last night during the Super Bowl.

The spot featured clips from classic Eggo waffles commercials. Anyone who has seen the show knows Eleven really, really likes Eggos.

Eggo posted a message on their Twitter account that perfectly summed up the spot and the excitement about season 2.

 
Here’s the teaser just in case you missed it.

 

feet Eggo Responds To Stranger Things Season 2 TeaserBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live