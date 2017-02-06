Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 02.06.17

With Super Bowl LI behind us, Kevin Klein Live took it upon themselves to truly analyze who is the worst person to have a party for the game yesterday with a new edition of Worst of the Worst. The listeners of the Bay Area poured in with plenty of opinions and stories of their miserable party guests from yesterday, so it was rather difficult to get a solid #1 choice. Who would be your pick for worst guest? Would it be the person pretending to understand it all or the person who eats all the food without bringing any goods from the get-go?

Plus, there’s a news report that says that teens are putting their lives in danger by doing stunts like snorting condoms. As the safety of young Americans is a top priority for Kevin Klein Live, Useless Weirdo seemed like the perfect candidate to demonstrate the dangers of this trend by snorting a condom on air to scare kids straight. But, for some reason he refused to go through with it, proving he is the most selfish person on the show by putting his needs above all teens in America. All because he’s worried about losing his own life.

Also on today’s podcast:

Kevin struggles deciding if his infant daughter or constant texts from Ally was a worse football distraction

Samples of the counter programming options you could’ve watched yesterday afternoon

Proof Ally still hasn’t totally learned everything she should have about football

And more!

