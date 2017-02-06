Live 105 Guest List: Muse

Live 105 presents Muse with Thirty Seconds to Mars and PVRIS headed to Shoreline Amphitheatre Friday September 15!

All this week we are counting down tickets to the front row! Starting Monday at 9am, we will hook up all our winners with tickets in the 5th row. Then on Tuesday, winners score 4th row tickets, Wednesday 3rd row tickets all the way up to Front Row Friday when you can win front row tickets and all our Friday winners get a meet and greet with the band.

Just listen around 9am, noon and 5pm AND be caller #20 at 1-800-696-1053 when we give you the cue to call, and you are in.

Live 105 Presents

Muse

with Thirty Seconds to Mars and PVRIS

Friday, September 15

On sale: Friday, February 10 at 10am