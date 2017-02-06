EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Live 105 Massive Music Blocks: Muse and Thirty Seconds To Mars

February 6, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Muse, Thirty Seconds To Mars

Live 105 presents Muse with Thirty Seconds to Mars at Shoreline Amphitheatre Friday, September 15! All this week we are counting down tickets to the front row with our Massive Music Blocks!

Starting Monday we’ll play at least an hour of commercial free music at 10am, 5pm, and 10pm. When you hear the first commercial be the first caller at 1-800-696-1053 to tell us how many songs we played and we will hook you up with tickets in the first five rows!

Monday – 5th-row tickets
Tuesday – 4th-row tickets
Wednesday – 3rd-row tickets
Thursday – 2nd-row tickets
Friday – front-row tickets AND meet Muse backstage.

Live 105 Presents
Muse
with Thirty Seconds to Mars and PVRIS
Friday, September 15

On sale: Friday, February 10 at 10am

