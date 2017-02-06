Live 105 Massive Music Blocks: Muse and Thirty Seconds To Mars

Live 105 presents Muse with Thirty Seconds to Mars at Shoreline Amphitheatre Friday, September 15! All this week we are counting down tickets to the front row with our Massive Music Blocks!

Starting Monday we’ll play at least an hour of commercial free music at 10am, 5pm, and 10pm. When you hear the first commercial be the first caller at 1-800-696-1053 to tell us how many songs we played and we will hook you up with tickets in the first five rows!

Monday – 5th-row tickets

Tuesday – 4th-row tickets

Wednesday – 3rd-row tickets

Thursday – 2nd-row tickets

Friday – front-row tickets AND meet Muse backstage.

Live 105 Presents

Muse

with Thirty Seconds to Mars and PVRIS

Friday, September 15

On sale: Friday, February 10 at 10am