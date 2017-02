Live Nation Announces ‘Ticket To Rock’ Deal For Korn, Incubus, Jimmy Eat World, Offspring And More

Live Nation announced a special ‘Ticket To Rock’ deal that includes tickets to four shows this summer at Shoreline.

The ‘Ticket To Rock’ includes one general admission ticket to Korn with Stone Sour, Avenged Sevenfold, Incubus with Jimmy Eat World, and Sublime with Rome & The Offspring fro a price of $65 plus applicable fees.

Ticket go on sale Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 12:00 PM PST at LiveNation.com.

Mountain View – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Korn / Stone Sour – June 22

Avenged Sevenfold – July 28

Incubus with Jimmy Eat World – August 16

Sublime with Rome & The Offspring – September 27