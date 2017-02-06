Star Wars & Lagunitas Night In SF Next Week

SF Beer Week kicks off Friday and there’s honestly hundreds of events worth hitting up each night from February 10-19th.

One you should definitely consider if you’re into Star Wars and/or I.P.A.’s is Star Wars & Lagunitas night at Hogwash in SF on Wednesday February 15th. The event is free & kicks off at 6PM.

Here’s more on the event:

A real-life Chewbacca will be hanging out at the Lower Nob Hill brew pub on a Star Wars-themed evening featuring “special beers” from Lagunitas, and guests are encouraged to rock their favorite Star Wars swag. This is worth it for the inevitable “Chewbacca selfies” alone. (Insider side-note: Rumor has it that Hogwash will also be getting a five-gallon keg of Alpine’s near-extinct Nelson IPA for the Alpine/Green Flash event on Wednesday, February 15). – Eater SF

Hogwash is located at 582 Sutter St. in SF.