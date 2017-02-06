EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Star Wars & Lagunitas Night In SF Next Week

February 6, 2017 3:43 PM
SF Beer Week kicks off Friday and there’s honestly hundreds of events worth hitting up each night from February 10-19th.

One you should definitely consider if you’re into Star Wars and/or I.P.A.’s is Star Wars & Lagunitas night at Hogwash in SF on Wednesday February 15th. The event is free & kicks off at 6PM.

PETALUMA, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Bottles of Lagunitas Brewing Company beers are displayed at Lagunitas Brewing Company on February 21, 2014 in Petaluma, California. Sonoma County breweries Lagunitas Brewing Company and Bear Republic rely on water from the Russian River and are worried that the extremely low water levels in the 110-mile waterway will force them to seek water from other sources, including well water, which could have an impact on the taste of their beers. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Here’s more on the event:

A real-life Chewbacca will be hanging out at the Lower Nob Hill brew pub on a Star Wars-themed evening featuring “special beers” from Lagunitas, and guests are encouraged to rock their favorite Star Wars swag. This is worth it for the inevitable “Chewbacca selfies” alone. (Insider side-note: Rumor has it that Hogwash will also be getting a five-gallon keg of Alpine’s near-extinct Nelson IPA for the Alpine/Green Flash event on Wednesday, February 15). – Eater SF

Hogwash is located at 582 Sutter St. in SF.

