Verve Coffee Opening First San Francisco Location

Santa Cruz-based Verve Coffee turns 10 this year and they’re finally bringing a location to San Francisco.
They have locations in Santa Cruz, LA, Tokyo, & as of February 13, San Francisco’s Castro district.
The 1,200 square-foot space was the former home of Veo Optics at Church and Market (2101 Market St). Now it’s undergone a serious renovation by LA design firm Design, Bitches; the design will “give a nod to the breezy naturalism shared among iconic artists and architects along the Northern California coast in the 1960,” according to a press release. – Eater SF
Yes, they will have Los Gatos-based Manresa Bread products as well.
