Three of the young stars of the hugely successful Netflix series “Stranger Things” were together yesterday when the teaser for season 2 of the show premiered.

Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Noah Schnapp (Will), & Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) seemed like they found out the Halloween premiere date along with us. We’re stoked too, guys.

In case you missed yesterday’s first look at season 2 of “Stranger Things” check it out here: