Cards Against Humanity Aired A 30 Second Video Of A Potato For Its Super Bowl Commercial

February 7, 2017 10:46 AM
Filed Under: Cards Against Humanity, Super Bowl, Super Bowl LI

Aired in the Midwest before the big game, the 30-second spot featured a potato with the word ‘Advertisement’ written on it.

The commercial confused viewers as there was no music or branding. Just a spud.

Cards Against Humanity explained it – in their way – in a blog post titled “Why Our Super Bowl Ad Failed.”

They did their research and knew that “America loves potatoes” but then went into the litany of ways that the commercial failed.

“While we succeeded creatively, the advertisement showed a disappointing return on investment ($0), and we are now going out of business.”

Psst … They are not going out of business.

“We spent so much time selecting the right potato for the ad that we never stopped to question whether a potato would convey the essential brand experience of Cards Against Humanity.”

Watch the ad below and read the full tongue in cheek explanation here.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

