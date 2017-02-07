EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Disney’s Star Wars & Avatar Lands Get Opening Dates

February 7, 2017 9:30 PM
Filed Under: avatar, Disneyland, Star Wars

It’s been in the works for a while, but now we’ve got some confirmation about when both “Star Wars” Land & “Avatar” land will open at Disney parks.

During the Walt Disney Company’s first quarter 2017 earnings call, company chairman and CEO Bob Iger announced that ‘Star Wars’ lands at Disneyland and Walt Disney World would open in 2019. – OC Register

 

Meanwhile, “Pandora – The World of Avatar” is set to open sooner, you’ll be able to visit that at Disney World in Orlando starting May 27, 2017.

If you’re looking for a new attraction that will be open sooner than 2019 at Disneyland, the Guardians of The Galaxy ride that’s replacing Tower of Terror will open this summer

.

