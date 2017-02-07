EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Double IPA Festival In Hayward This Weekend

February 7, 2017 12:59 PM
Filed Under: beer, Hayward

As SF Beer Week draws closer it’s time for you to start picking out which events you absolutely have to be at.

If you happen to live in the 510 & LOVE IPA’s look no further than the 17th Double IPA Festival in Hayward.

The original kickoff to SF Beer Week, over 60 Double and 30 Triple IPAs on tap. A professional competition with awards ceremony at 3 pm. Live music on 2 stages, Cheese tastings, grilled sausages and Frickles. – SFBeerWeek

(Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

The event takes place at The Bistro (1001 B Street) in Hayward from 11AM-4PM on Saturday February 11th.

Tickets are $55 and sold at the door only so arrive early – seriously, there are over 1.1k people interested in attending on Facebook.

Finally getting my hands on Pliny the Younger. #doubleipafestival #hayward #plinytheyounger

A photo posted by Garin Anderson (@garinhayes11) on

