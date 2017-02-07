Double IPA Festival In Hayward This Weekend

As SF Beer Week draws closer it’s time for you to start picking out which events you absolutely have to be at.

If you happen to live in the 510 & LOVE IPA’s look no further than the 17th Double IPA Festival in Hayward.

The original kickoff to SF Beer Week, over 60 Double and 30 Triple IPAs on tap. A professional competition with awards ceremony at 3 pm. Live music on 2 stages, Cheese tastings, grilled sausages and Frickles. – SFBeerWeek

The event takes place at The Bistro (1001 B Street) in Hayward from 11AM-4PM on Saturday February 11th.

Tickets are $55 and sold at the door only so arrive early – seriously, there are over 1.1k people interested in attending on Facebook.