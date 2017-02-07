Inaugural When We Were Young Festival Hits Southern California In April

News has just emerged of a brand new festival – When We Were Young – is coming to the Observatory Grounds in Santa Ana April 8th and 9th.
The inaugural edition will be headlined by Morrissey, Descendents, and AFI, but there are tons of excellent bands all the way down the lineup poster, including Cage The Elephant, Taking Back Sunday, FIDLAR, Alkaline Trio, Silversun Pickups, and more. See the full lineup below.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10th at 10am via WhenWeWereYoung.net.
FULL LINEUP
MORRISSEY
DESCENDENTS
AFI
CAGE THE ELEPHANT
TAKING BACK SUNDAY
FIDLAR
ALKALINE TRIO
SILVERSUN PICKUPS
DR. DOG
STREETLIGHT MANIFESTO
FOXYGEN
JOYCE MANOR
THE GET UP KIDS
SAVES THE DAY
BEACH FOSSILS
CHOKING VICTIM
MOUNT EERIE
THE FRIGHTS
BALANCE AND COMPOSURE
HOMESHAKE
TURNSTILE
DAVID BAZAN
PINBACK
TIJUANA PANTHERS
TOGETHER PANGEA
SHEER MAG
SET YOUR GOALS
SUNFLOWER BEAN
CAT SIGNS
MOVING UNITS
SADGIRL
THE BUTTERTONES
PLAGUE VENDOR
NO PARENTS
THE REGRETTES