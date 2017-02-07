Inaugural When We Were Young Festival Hits Southern California In April

News has just emerged of a brand new festival – When We Were Young – is coming to the Observatory Grounds in Santa Ana April 8th and 9th.

The inaugural edition will be headlined by Morrissey, Descendents, and AFI, but there are tons of excellent bands all the way down the lineup poster, including Cage The Elephant, Taking Back Sunday, FIDLAR, Alkaline Trio, Silversun Pickups, and more. See the full lineup below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10th at 10am via WhenWeWereYoung.net.

FULL LINEUP

MORRISSEY

DESCENDENTS

AFI

CAGE THE ELEPHANT

TAKING BACK SUNDAY

FIDLAR

ALKALINE TRIO

SILVERSUN PICKUPS

DR. DOG

STREETLIGHT MANIFESTO

FOXYGEN

JOYCE MANOR

THE GET UP KIDS

SAVES THE DAY

BEACH FOSSILS

CHOKING VICTIM

MOUNT EERIE

THE FRIGHTS

BALANCE AND COMPOSURE

HOMESHAKE

TURNSTILE

DAVID BAZAN

PINBACK

TIJUANA PANTHERS

TOGETHER PANGEA

SHEER MAG

SET YOUR GOALS

SUNFLOWER BEAN

CAT SIGNS

MOVING UNITS

SADGIRL

THE BUTTERTONES

PLAGUE VENDOR

NO PARENTS

THE REGRETTES