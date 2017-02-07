Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 02.07.17

Today’s show gave the listeners of the Bay Area time to let burdens off their chest and possibly win themselves tickets in the process with some much needed confessional time. But somehow one call broke Ally, where some one confessed to sniffing the butt hole of his best friend back in the day, but making clear he is not gay. This easily being the strangest confession said today, with it being the front runner for what Kevin will make Useless Weirdo and Twinkie talk about on their podcast.

Plus, with Valentine’s Day being only a week away, Kevin Klein Live took it upon themselves to get people in the right mind set, with a game involving common sayings about love. In this game, Coachella Eric was given the first half of a common saying about love and callers would try to guess if he could correctly finish it. Some people didn’t fair well, which they should’ve known betting on the legendary figure to get anything correct was a bad idea.

Also on today’s podcast:

People hoping to get tattoos involving their exes altered pour through

Kevin and Ally debate just how terrible the name “Ticket To Rock” truly is

Some messing around with a man clearly trying to call a news talk station

And more!

