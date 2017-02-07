EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Paramore Set To Tour In 2017

February 7, 2017 2:01 PM
Filed Under: Paramore

Things have been heating up in the world of Paramore. It appears as if their follow-up to 2013’s self-titled album has been completed & original drummer, Zac Farro, has rejoined the band.

The latest on the return of Paramore came from a short Instagram reply to a fan who asked if they would be touring this year. The band responded, “yes.”

hoping for a sunburn

A photo posted by Paramore (@paramore) on

The band was in the studio throughout last summer & fall & it appears news on new music & a tour could be coming any day now.

