Paramore Set To Tour In 2017

Things have been heating up in the world of Paramore. It appears as if their follow-up to 2013’s self-titled album has been completed & original drummer, Zac Farro, has rejoined the band.

The latest on the return of Paramore came from a short Instagram reply to a fan who asked if they would be touring this year. The band responded, “yes.”

The band was in the studio throughout last summer & fall & it appears news on new music & a tour could be coming any day now.