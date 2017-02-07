Paramore Set To Tour In 2017

Things have been heating up in the world of Paramore. It appears as if their follow-up to 2013’s self-titled album has been completed & original drummer, Zac Farro, has rejoined the band.
about a year ago, we began writing & demoing songs for #5 / / / following up our self-titled album didn't seem like it was going to be an easy task and, unsurprisingly, it was not. the problem about comparing yourself to… yourself… is that even though it's better than looking elsewhere, you're still looking in the wrong direction. for me, it wasn't until i trusted that the past is finished with me that i could go looking for what's next. our pasts can be a great comforter, or a horror movie; a noose, or a shield… but it is "past" for a reason. after a rest, we have to go looking for what's supposed to come after that. – h
The latest on the return of Paramore came from a short Instagram reply to a fan who asked if they would be touring this year. The band responded, “yes.”
The band was in the studio throughout last summer & fall & it appears news on new music & a tour could be coming any day now.