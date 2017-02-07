Sean Spicer’s Venmo Account Is Public & The Internet Is Asking For Money

It’s been an eventful couple of weeks for the new White House press secretary. Between his initial, heated press briefing regarding inauguration crowd size, the uncovering of his old tweets, & Melissa McCarthy portraying him on SNL a lot has gone on & it hasn’t even been a month on the job.

Yesterday it was discovered that not only was Spicer on the money transferring app Venmo, but his account is public.

It's recently come to our attention that @seanspicer is on Venmo, and that he is being trolled pic.twitter.com/zQO23BVYWG — Who? Weekly (@whoweekly) February 7, 2017

Sean Spicer's venmo is public should I do this pic.twitter.com/28ekrGtMV5 — Maddie C (@maddz99) February 7, 2017

Spicer has received thousands of requests in the last few hours so he should probably turn his notifications off.

On the bright side for the press secretary, at least his Patriots won another Super Bowl.