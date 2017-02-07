EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Sean Spicer’s Venmo Account Is Public & The Internet Is Asking For Money

February 7, 2017 9:45 AM
Filed Under: Sean Spicer, venmo

It’s been an eventful couple of weeks for the new White House press secretary. Between his initial, heated press briefing regarding inauguration crowd size, the uncovering of his old tweets, & Melissa McCarthy portraying him on SNL a lot has gone on & it hasn’t even been a month on the job.

Yesterday it was discovered that not only was Spicer on the money transferring app Venmo, but his account is public.

Spicer has received thousands of requests in the last few hours so he should probably turn his notifications off.

On the bright side for the press secretary, at least his Patriots won another Super Bowl.

