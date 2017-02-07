The Organizers Of Coachella & Outside Lands Are Teaming Up For A New “Super Festival”

AEG, the parent company of Coachella, and Superfly, who organize Outside Lands & Bonnaroo are teaming up. They’re creating what’s been dubbed a “super festival” & it could happen in September of 2018.

Early indications are that the festival will feature a genre diverse lineup and will host 30,000-60,000 fans over the course of a weekend as soon as fall 2018. According to AEG executive Chuck Morris, the festival has been in the works since early 2010. According to local publications, Morris sees the festival as a Coachella-esque experience that will bring art and music that caters to Denver’s wealthy, millennial demographic. – Dancing Astronaut

You might be thinking, “do we really need another festival?!” & that’s a valid thought. Apparently, we do.

The “super festival” is most likely to be held in Denver, Colorado so you’d have to get there,

“Denver’s Overland Park Golf Course is the current frontrunner to host the new festival, and details were presented to the public during a meeting at the course last week. While the gathered community members were reportedly split on the idea of a major event in their backyard, AEG’s David Ehrlich assured them the project would not be forced on anyone. “This is not a done deal by any stretch,” Ehrlich said (via Dancing Astronaut). ‘We will not do this festival here if the community doesn’t want it.”’ – Dancing Astronaut

These companies certainly have the resources to put something huge on, we’ll see if it comes to fruition.