WATCH: Marvel’s Iron Fist Official Trailer

Netflix has shared the official trailer for the upcoming series Marvel’s Iron Fist.

Marvel’s Iron Fist centers around the return of billionaire Danny Rand (Finn Jones) to New York after being missing and presumed dead for years. (Yes, this seems like the same storyline as Batman and The Arrow). Upon finding corruption and crime infesting his father’s company and New York City, Rand decides to root it out using kung-fu and the supernatural power of the fiery “Iron Fist.”

Marvel’s Iron Fist is the final character from the team that will become Marvel’s Defenders along with Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones.

The action-drama will premiere with thirteen one-hour episodes on Netflix worldwide on Friday, March 17, 2017 at 12:01 am PT.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.