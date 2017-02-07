EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

WATCH: Marvel’s Iron Fist Official Trailer

February 7, 2017 9:35 AM
Filed Under: marvel, Marvel’s Iron Fist, Netflix

Netflix has shared the official trailer for the upcoming series Marvel’s Iron Fist.

Marvel’s Iron Fist centers around the return of billionaire Danny Rand (Finn Jones) to New York after being missing and presumed dead for years. (Yes, this seems like the same storyline as Batman and The Arrow). Upon finding corruption and crime infesting his father’s company and New York City, Rand decides to root it out using kung-fu and the supernatural power of the fiery “Iron Fist.”

Marvel’s Iron Fist is the final character from the team that will become Marvel’s Defenders along with Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones.

The action-drama will premiere with thirteen one-hour episodes on Netflix worldwide on Friday, March 17, 2017 at 12:01 am PT.

 

feet WATCH: Marvel’s Iron Fist Official TrailerBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live