Yearly Report Ranks San Jose & San Francisco As Two Of The Best U.S. Cities To Live

February 7, 2017 3:06 PM
It seems like every week we get a new study, or report that tells us things we already had a good idea about. The Bay Area is ‘unaffordable,’ but it is a good place to live.

The yearly U.S. & World report has been released and several Bay Area cities made the list. San Jose at #3 (behind Austin & Denver), San Francisco at #16, and Santa Rosa at #52.

U.S. News analyzed the 100 most populous metro areas to find the best places to live. To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life. – U.S. News 

Take a look at the in depth stats on San Jose and how it finished where it did.

Aerial view of downtown San Jose with City Hall/Silicon Valley (credit: Thinkstock)

Cradled by the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains and Diablo Range, San Jose offers a prime environment for outdoorsy residents, with its proximity to the ocean, the Sierra Nevada and the vineyards – not to mention 300 sunny days a year…San Jose ranks as #3 with an overall score of 7.4 out of 10. – U.S. News

If you are looking to make a move, spend some time with this report. There’s lots of good info here.

Or you can just move to Fresno who came in at #96 on the rankings.

 

