Yearly Report Ranks San Jose & San Francisco As Two Of The Best U.S. Cities To Live

It seems like every week we get a new study, or report that tells us things we already had a good idea about. The Bay Area is ‘unaffordable,’ but it is a good place to live.

The yearly U.S. & World report has been released and several Bay Area cities made the list. San Jose at #3 (behind Austin & Denver), San Francisco at #16, and Santa Rosa at #52.

U.S. News analyzed the 100 most populous metro areas to find the best places to live. To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life. – U.S. News

Take a look at the in depth stats on San Jose and how it finished where it did.

Cradled by the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains and Diablo Range, San Jose offers a prime environment for outdoorsy residents, with its proximity to the ocean, the Sierra Nevada and the vineyards – not to mention 300 sunny days a year…San Jose ranks as #3 with an overall score of 7.4 out of 10. – U.S. News

If you are looking to make a move, spend some time with this report. There’s lots of good info here.

Or you can just move to Fresno who came in at #96 on the rankings.