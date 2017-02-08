EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Could Panic At The Disco Turn A Grammy Into “A Crazy Dab Machine”?

February 8, 2017 3:11 PM
Panic at the Disco are nominated for Best Rock Album at this year’s Grammy Awards and lead singer Brendon Urie didn’t mix words when talking about the honor with Kevin Klein Live this morning. “It’s huge, man. I remember watching it growing up, watching the Grammys be like oh my God, how amazing would it be to recognized for something you love to do.”

Though the nomination is exciting, Urie admitted that the thought of accepting the award makes him anxious. “Talking in front of your peers and people you look up to, amazing, amazingly talented people all on one room together, that’s, it makes me a little nervous.”

Klein went on to tell Urie that the Live 105 morning show is a bit of a lucky charm. Last year they had Ziggy Marley on the show the week of the Grammys and he went on to win. The reggae artist also claimed he’d turn his trophy into a bong, a concept that got a good laugh out “Nothing can beat that, dude! Do I just make it a crazy dab machine? How do you beat that?”

Check out the complete interview to hear more of Brendon Urie’s thoughts on the Grammys, as well as:

– What he talked about with the guys from Twenty One Pilots
– How it feels to have a song in the new 50 Shades Darker movie
– And who he’d rather sleep with – Kevin or Ally

 

