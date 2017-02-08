Downtown San Francisco Trader Joe’s Location Set To Open

The downtown San Francisco location at 4th & Market was announced early last year & is finally set to open on February 16th.

The new TJ’s will be tucked away in the basement of Old Navy at the corner of Market and Fourth streets. When the clothing retailer opened its flagship store in 1999, it occupied the basement but later moved out. The bottom level became a separate retail space with its own entrance and has sat empty for years.

At 15,000 square feet, the store will be average size and artwork reflecting the neighborhood will adorn the walls, according to TJ’s spokesperson Alison Mochizuki. The store won’t have its own parking but public transit and garages are nearby. – SF Gate