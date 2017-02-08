EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Final Lineup For This ACLU Benefit In LA Is BIG

February 8, 2017 10:30 PM
Filed Under: Halsey, Imagine Dragons, Incubus, Zedd

DJ/Producer Zedd is the mastermind behind this benefit for the ACLU & he just dropped the final lineup.

In order to help bolster an organization dedicated to fighting for American civil rights, Zedd has organized a benefit concert for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Titled “Welcome!” the concert will be held on April 3rd in Los Angeles.

Besides Zedd, numerous artists will perform, including Daya, Halsey, Imagine Dragons, Incubus, Macklemore, Skrillex and Tinashe.

Zedd originally began organizing the idea after learning about Donald Trump’s executive order banning residents from seven majority-Muslim countries for 120 days. “As an immigrant myself I feel the need to stand up against the tyranny that threatens our basic human rights,” Zedd explained in a statement. “I’m thrilled to come together with Daya, Halsey, Imagine Dragons, Incubus, Macklemore, Skrillex, Tinashe and many more (to be announced soon) to help raise money for the ACLU, an organization that works daily to defend and preserve the rights guaranteed to us by the constitution.”

Tickets go on sale at 10AM on Thursday February 9th right here.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live