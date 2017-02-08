Final Lineup For This ACLU Benefit In LA Is BIG

DJ/Producer Zedd is the mastermind behind this benefit for the ACLU & he just dropped the final lineup.

Final #WELCOME! line up is here!!!!!

TICKETS ON SALE TOMORROW 10AM! pic.twitter.com/lHbtN3iWiw — Zedd (@Zedd) February 9, 2017

In order to help bolster an organization dedicated to fighting for American civil rights, Zedd has organized a benefit concert for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Titled “Welcome!” the concert will be held on April 3rd in Los Angeles.

Besides Zedd, numerous artists will perform, including Daya, Halsey, Imagine Dragons, Incubus, Macklemore, Skrillex and Tinashe.

Zedd originally began organizing the idea after learning about Donald Trump’s executive order banning residents from seven majority-Muslim countries for 120 days. “As an immigrant myself I feel the need to stand up against the tyranny that threatens our basic human rights,” Zedd explained in a statement. “I’m thrilled to come together with Daya, Halsey, Imagine Dragons, Incubus, Macklemore, Skrillex, Tinashe and many more (to be announced soon) to help raise money for the ACLU, an organization that works daily to defend and preserve the rights guaranteed to us by the constitution.”

Tickets go on sale at 10AM on Thursday February 9th right here.