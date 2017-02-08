EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Get Your Ashes Pressed Into A Vinyl Record

February 8, 2017 2:39 PM
Filed Under: Vinyl

If having your ashes sit around in an urn, or being buried six feet under aren’t for you then here’s a new thing you might want to add into your will.

U.K.-based Andvinyly is offering the chance to press your ashes into a vinyl recording “your loved ones will cherish for generations.

The site explains that if you’re trying to figure out exactly what you’d like your record to be, the options are almost endless. They recommend recording a personal message, sharing your final will or testament, creating your own unique soundtrack, or even simply pressing your ashes to “hear your pops & crackles for the minimal approach.” – AltPress

Right now it’ll cost you $4,000 to create a 24-minute record. You can check out more about how it works in this documentary:

