Hop As Hell Spicy Food & IPA Festival Hits SF Next Weekend

Another awesome SF Beer Week event is on the horizon & this one is especially cool for those of you into spicy food & hoppy beer.
The Hop As Hell: Spicy Food & IPA Festival is happening at Soma StrEat Food Park in SF on Saturday February 18th & you can attend for free, or buy a bottomless IPA passport for $35.
Come on down to the most anticipated gathering of spicy food and IPAs, promoting the spirit of craft beer. Challenge yourself on the Scoville Scale with amazing local spicy cuisine and pair it with 20+ of the state’s best IPAs. Pouring an all-star lineup of NorCal and SoCal’s craft breweries, battling it out. Have a taste and spice things up! – Facebook
For a full list of vendors & breweries check out the facebook event page.
Here’s some of what you can expect there:
See you there.