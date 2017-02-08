EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Hop As Hell Spicy Food & IPA Festival Hits SF Next Weekend

February 8, 2017 6:15 PM
Filed Under: beer, San Francisco

Another awesome SF Beer Week event is on the horizon & this one is especially cool for those of you into spicy food & hoppy beer.

The Hop As Hell: Spicy Food & IPA Festival is happening at Soma StrEat Food Park in SF on Saturday February 18th & you can attend for free, or buy a bottomless IPA passport for $35.

Come on down to the most anticipated gathering of spicy food and IPAs, promoting the spirit of craft beer. Challenge yourself on the Scoville Scale with amazing local spicy cuisine and pair it with 20+ of the state’s best IPAs. Pouring an all-star lineup of NorCal and SoCal’s craft breweries, battling it out. Have a taste and spice things up! – Facebook

For a full list of vendors & breweries check out the facebook event page.

Here’s some of what you can expect there:

Headlands brews are Karl approved ☁️🍻👍🏼 #rainorshine #getyasome #karlthefog #beer #craftbeer #comefindus

A photo posted by Headlands Brewing (@headlandsbrew) on

#gravyfries #eggporn #mozzerella #itsallgravy it's all gravy fries with an egg perfect afternoon snack!

A video posted by It's All Gravy (@itsallgravysf) on

See you there.

