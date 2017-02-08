Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 02.08.17

Kevin Klein Live broke down the science behind why certain people hate chewing sounds and this is a condition with some long Latin-based name that no one remembers how to spell. But, somehow this led to Kevin revealing he has pin worms. Needless to say, Ally didn’t let that lie, so she made sure to let Kevin know how she felt about his current medical predicament. Spoiler: it involves a lot of laughter.

Plus, Brendon Urie talks about how things will be coming along pre-Grammys, where his band is currently nominated for Best Rock Album. He also talked a bit about how he continues with his insane stunts performing live, which he’s a little nervous about eventual knee damage, but you can’t keep a good partier down. Also, the show tried to convince him to thank Kevin Klein Live in his acceptance speech if Panic! At The Disco wins via a letter from a “dying fan”.

Also on today’s podcast:

Breaking down the economics of how Valentine’s Day isn’t really worth the expenses

Click bait teases are tested on air for the first time involving deadly dog food

Vizio’s TV hacking and how targeted ads have effected Kevin negatively

And more!

