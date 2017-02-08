Slipknot Guitarist Mick Thomson is Band’s Third Victim of Spinal Surgery

By Hayden Wright

Slipknot guitarist Mick Thomson announced that he recently underwent spinal surgery, joining the band’s “cyborg club.” And it really is a club: Frontman Corey Taylor and guitarist Jim Root have had related procedures in the last year. Thomson shared some x-ray photos on Instagram with a humorous caption about his medical ordeal.

Related: Slipknot Performs with their Usual Fury, Despite Corey Taylor’s Neck Brace

“Sore as f— but hope to be back to mid 2000s banging by our next record cycle,” Thomson wrote. “Should probably just have every disc replaced all the way down to be safe. Dr. Perri and the entire staff were awesome.”

From fractured vertebrae to hemorrhaged discs, the members of Slipknot have endured complex (and painful) spine injuries for their high-energy shows. When Taylor had his surgery last June, he said he had broken his neck without realizing it.