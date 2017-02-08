EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Team Behind ‘Scary Movie’ Are Making A ‘Star Wars’ Parody

February 8, 2017 8:57 PM
Filed Under: scary movie, Star Wars

First off, yes, they are still making movies. It’s not clear as to whether or not they’re aware of the 1987 ‘Star Wars’ spoof that already exists, ‘Spaceballs,’ but they won’t let that legendary parody film stop them from making their own.

Variety is reporting that Scary Movie masterminds Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer have announced a feature-length Star Warsparody of their own called—deep breath—Star Worlds Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The Force Awakens The Last Jedi Who Went Rogue. The Variety story doesn’t have many details about Star Worlds, but countless C-level celebrities are probably getting fitted for Kylo Ren robes or knock-off Stormtrooper suits at this very moment. – A.V. Club

Production on the spoof with the really long name is set to begin this fall.

 

