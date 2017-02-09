A New “Jay & Silent Bob” Movie Is Coming

Director Kevin Smith is set to reprise his role as Silent Bob & Jason Mewes will return as Jay in a new Jay & Silent Bob film, Kevin Smith confirmed.

This news comes after production for “Clerks III” has been canceled and six networks have passed on Smith’s “Mallrats” TV show.

Smith describes the film as “a fun flick in which the Jersey boys have to go back to Hollywood to stop a brand new reboot of the old Bluntman & Chronic Movie they hated so much. It’s a tongue-in-cheek, silly-ass satire that pokes fun at the movie business’s recent re-do obsession, featuring an all-star cast of cameos and familiar faces!” He says his pitch was well-received by Miramax and he hopes to start filming this summer. – Consequence Of Sound

If filming does in fact begin this summer we can expect the film itself by 2018.