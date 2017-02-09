‘Castlevania’ Animated Series Is Coming To Netflix

When Netflix released their latest list of upcoming original programming it included “Castlevania Season 1, Part 1 coming to Netflix in 2017.”

Rumors of a show based on the popular video game from the 1980s and 90s have been swirling for some time but this marks the first real details.

Producer Adi Shankar (Dredd, The Grey, Lone Survivor) took to his Facebook page to confirm the series.

“Castlevania is a Netflix Original Series with Season 1 launching in 2017 and Season 2 in 2018. Furthermore, I personally guarantee that it will end the streak and be the western world’s first good video game adaptation.”

Shankar also revealed that producer Kevin Kolde (Adventure Time with Finn & Jake) and writer Warren Ellis (Iron Man 3, RED) are also part of the project.

No firm date or storylines were revealed but there is surely more to come.

