Dog Film Festival In San Francisco Next Weekend

February 9, 2017 12:04 PM
San Francisco

Ever feel bad about leaving your pooch at home while you head to the movies? You’ve probably never thought bringing your dog into the theater was a good idea anyway, but next weekend in San Francisco – it’s encouraged.

On Sunday, February 19th, the Dog Film Festival™ will take over San Francisco’s Roxie Theater (3117 16th Street) in celebration of the remarkable bond between people and their dogs. A Bring-Your-Own-Dog Celebration, this is the world’s first Film Festival entirely for, by and about dogs and their people with 50% of ticket sales donated to San Francisco Animal Care and Control.

The festival will showcase two different 75 minute programs of short, canine-themed films submitted by dog-loving filmmakers from around the world. To have the full experience, you’ll want to see both programs! Leave the tissues at home because, if you happen to shed a tear, it will be from laughter and delight. – Facebook

It is all for a good – you just might have to endure some barking during the films.

Tickets can be purchased for $15 here.

The Facebook event page can be found here.

