Dog Film Festival In San Francisco Next Weekend

Ever feel bad about leaving your pooch at home while you head to the movies? You’ve probably never thought bringing your dog into the theater was a good idea anyway, but next weekend in San Francisco – it’s encouraged.

On Sunday, February 19th, the Dog Film Festival™ will take over San Francisco’s Roxie Theater (3117 16th Street) in celebration of the remarkable bond between people and their dogs. A Bring-Your-Own-Dog Celebration, this is the world’s first Film Festival entirely for, by and about dogs and their people with 50% of ticket sales donated to San Francisco Animal Care and Control. The festival will showcase two different 75 minute programs of short, canine-themed films submitted by dog-loving filmmakers from around the world. To have the full experience, you’ll want to see both programs! Leave the tissues at home because, if you happen to shed a tear, it will be from laughter and delight. – Facebook

It is all for a good – you just might have to endure some barking during the films.

Tickets can be purchased for $15 here.

The Facebook event page can be found here.