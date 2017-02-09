Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 02.09.17

Today’s show saw the return of Double Trouble Thursday and the arrival of Dead Eyes’ least favorite guest in some time show on Kevin Klein Live. He has fought tooth and nail to insure that this medium will not make it onto the airwaves, but his hopes and dreams were dashed by Kevin’s desire to see him miserable. The medium was asked to connect with a long lost love of Ally’s, which the medium said she did, but we failed to notify the medium of this. Seems like that might’ve come up in terms of communicating with a deceased dog…

Plus, the final listeners for the $0 Marketing Challenge came in to go head to head in Mario Kart 64 for the the ultimate prize: the honor of playing against Twenty-One Pilots at Mario Kart 64. The two finalists were introduced on air and then the competition got underway, with Useless Weirdo on commentary. The footage of the tournament is available on the Kevin Klein Live Facebook page, where it was live streamed this morning. Now Useless Weirdo wasn’t as bad as that time he did commentary on the show’s budgeted BattleBots, but definitely not up to snuff either. He’s he only broadcaster that gets worse when his sound quality improves.

Also on today’s podcast:

Introducing a new game called Muse It Or Lose It

Discussion on the new innovations of body disposal

Kevin gives updates on his pin worm situation

And more!

