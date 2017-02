Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco can belt it. If you’ve ever seen them live you know what we mean. He can croon, scream, and hit all the high notes.

Recently, the isolated vocals from 2008’s “Nine In The Afternoon” surfaced and you can hear those here:

Here’s a recent performance of “Death of a Bachelor” from Jimmy Fallon:

We’ll see you at Oracle Arena in Oakland on Saturday March 25th for Panic!’s biggest Bay Area show yet, right?