It’s simple, drag a 2000s hip-hop song on top of a matching 2000s alternative rock hit & MAGIC.

Give it a try at TheMagiciPod.com & waste the rest of your day downloading these mash-ups.

Go ahead, mash-up “Get Low” with “All-Star”, “Laffy Taffy” with “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” or “Ms. New Booty” with “Stacy’s Mom” & thank us later.